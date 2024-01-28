DIMAPUR: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) in Nagaland on Saturday appealed to all the Nagas and the Zo-Kuki-Chin family and all the churches to fervently pray to God unceasingly to grant wisdom to our Indian leaders regarding the central government’s decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) at India-Myanmar border and erect security fencing along the 1600 km long international corridor in the Northeast.

It also urged to pray for the two peoples to rise as one in tackling an issue having ramifications for “our existence” as a people with shared history and identity.

In a statement, the RPP said the time has come for the Nagas and the Zo peoples to come together for a common cause, to stand up against powers bent on the erasure of “our history”.

It said the Centre’s decision to scrap the FMR and erect security fencing along the border shocked the tribal peoples of Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

It added that this decision has deeply hurt the sentiments of the tribals in the region as it would erase “our history and our shared past”.

“If the government of India indeed bulldozes ahead with its irrational decision, the fragile peace in the region will be shattered,” the RPP said.

According to the party, instead of working towards a lasting solution in the Northeast, the government of India seems to be pursuing a confrontational policy.

“The government of India’s fatal decision on FMR will be a call to insurrection in the Northeast–already reeling from the ethnic conflict in Manipur–eventually leading to Balkanization/break-up of India. Our shared history with our kin in Burma cannot be erased with security fencing, and it is important that India’s leaders listen to us with compassion,” the RPP added.