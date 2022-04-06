Dimapur: The Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) signed a media partnership agreement with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and Kohima Press Club in Kohima on Wednesday to promote the welfare of the construction workers.

During the signing of the agreement, NBOCWWB chairman Kekhrie Yhome said the time was right for a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the DIPR and the press.

IPR joint director Asangla Imsong and KPC president Alice Yhoshü signed the agreement on behalf of DIPR and KPC respectively. They expressed appreciation to Yhome for developing the idea of collaboration to promote the welfare of the workers.

The objectives of the partnership are to encourage collaboration between tangent establishments and support each other’s obligation to public services, promote public interest and highlight the sectoral focus on workers associated with building and other constitution activities and publicize NBOCWWB’s activities and mandate, particularly on social justice schemes and welfare benefits.

The DIPR was given the responsibility to produce two short documentaries – a below 90-second clip highlighting NBOCWWB’s welfare benefits and schemes, and a below 10-minute clip strictly related to trends, status and conditions of building and other construction workers.

The KPC will institute fellowships or awards for any medium of mass communication that is related to trends and conditions of the building and other construction workers while the NBOCWWB will provide financial assistance for the execution of the works.