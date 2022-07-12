Dimapur: The Kohima District Task Force (DTF) for implementation of a total ban on all single-use plastic in Kohima has fixed penalty for defaulters in both the rural and urban areas of the district for not complying with the government’s order.

The DTF at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C decided to penalize the business establishments and defaulters who are found selling or using the banned identified single-use plastic items with Rs 1,000 for the first offence, Rs 5,000 for the second offence and Rs 10,000 with the cancellation of license for the third offence.

The meeting was attended by government officials, NGOs, churches and other stakeholders.

The meeting further decided to have a sitting with the Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries and NGOs in this regard in due course of time. It was also decided to disseminate the required information on various platforms to create awareness about the banned plastic items.

The DTF also decided to take up the issue of plastic disposal with some working waste management systems.

While noting the views and opinions shared by the members, DC Shanavas said collective efforts and assistance from all concerned NGOs, churches and other stakeholders will be required for the successful implementation of the exercise.

The total ban on all single-use plastics in Nagaland with identified single-use plastic items was imposed by the state government to eradicate the menace of plastic and the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastics.