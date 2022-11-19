Applications are invited for various technical positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (Rural Development & Planning).

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant (Rural Development & Planning)

No. of posts : 1 (Reserved for SC)

Pay Scale : Pay Level-6 (35400-112400)

Qualification : PG in Rural Development & Planning and equivalent subject with 2 years experience in the line

Age Limit : 28 years. Reservation and Age relaxation is as per GOI/UGC Rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the relevant enclosures to the ” Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section), Nagaland University, Headquarters: Lumami, P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627, District: Zunheboto, Nagaland” by 20th December 2022.

The applications should be superscribed as “Application for the post of…..”

Application Fees : Application fees (excluding bank charges ) of Rs. 500/- must be deposited to Nagaland University Account No. 33797581389, State Bank of India, Lumami Branch (IFSC Code No. SBIN0013380).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here