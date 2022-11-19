nagaland jobs nagaland university

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (Rural Development & Planning).

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant (Rural Development & Planning)

No. of posts : 1 (Reserved for SC)

Pay Scale : Pay Level-6 (35400-112400)

Qualification : PG in Rural Development & Planning and equivalent subject with 2 years experience in the line

Age Limit : 28 years. Reservation and Age relaxation is as per GOI/UGC Rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with the relevant enclosures to the ” Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section), Nagaland University, Headquarters: Lumami, P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627, District: Zunheboto, Nagaland” by 20th December 2022.

The applications should be superscribed as “Application for the post of…..”

Application Fees : Application fees (excluding bank charges ) of Rs. 500/- must be deposited to Nagaland University Account No. 33797581389, State Bank of India, Lumami Branch (IFSC Code No. SBIN0013380).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

