Dimapur: To tackle the issue of proxy teachers and absenteeism in Nagaland, the Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse – is developing a teacher attendance monitoring system (TAMS) as part of the World Bank-supported “Nagaland: Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources (NECTAR) Project”.

The purpose of TAMS is to provide all the schools, teachers and school leaders in Nagaland with the necessary software and hardware tools to report daily employee attendance in a reliable and timely manner.

For this purpose, the TAMS will specifically employ facial recognition technology for person identification, along with location and time stamping.

As part of the NECTAR project’s governance reforms, the system is being initiated by the NECTAR project and driven by the school education department to guarantee optimum classroom teaching and transactions by ensuring the attendance and presence of teachers in their respective schools/classrooms.

In this regard, a pilot exercise is being conducted for all government schools under the Viswema block in Kohima district at Jakhama SDO (Civil) office from May 3 to May 6 to verify all the employees’ data and register authenticated employees via a robust process.