Dimapur: Two days after the Nagaland government ordered the closure of all check gates, except the existing inter-state check gates, in the state to curb the illegal collection of money from vehicles on roads, an inspection team constituted by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundarajan carried out inspections at various check gates in Dimapur on Saturday to see that no unauthorised check gate is functional and there is no case of illegal collection of money by anyone at the permitted check gates.

The inspection team was led by Dimapur’s additional deputy commissioner Atokhe Aye as chairman.

During the inspection, Aye told the persons in charge of check gates to strictly follow the order issued by the state government. He said if any illegal activity is carried out at the check gates, action will be taken as per the law.

The state government said though it had issued several directives in the past to curb the illegal collection of money from vehicles, reports continue to be received alleging illegal collection of money on roads and at various check gates by organisations, groups, government agencies, private individuals, etc.

It also ordered that the check gates set up by the departments, including by municipal and town councils, will also be immediately closed throughout the state, except for the interstate check gates, which may function till May 31. Beyond that date, these check gates will function only after obtaining the specific approval of the home department.

If anywhere in the state a check gate by any organisation, group, or private individual has been set up or functioning, for whatsoever reasons, will be removed or closed immediately, it said.

The deputy commissioner in every district had been asked to constitute an inspection team comprising ADC (HQ), additional SP or additional DCP, district transport officer, and district public relations officer to ensure that there is no check gate functional on any road in the district0 in violation of the order.

It said the team will move with a strong force to be provided by the respective SP or DCP, and regularly conduct surprise inspections to check if any unauthorised check gate is functional. In the event of any such gate being found, including by private groups, or individuals, all the persons manning the gates will be prosecuted under sections 188 and 384 IPC, the government order said.

“Disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated by the department concerned against the government servants found involved, if any. Further, prompt steps shall be taken to dismantle and remove the unauthorized check gates put up by any department, local authority or organization,” it said.