Guwahati: A torrential downpour that battered Chümoukedima in Nagaland resulted in a rockslide that crushed at least three vehicles and killed two persons on Tuesday evening.

An enormous boulder cascaded down a slope, crushing three vehicles on NH 29 near the old police checkpost in Chümoukedima.

The tragedy claimed the lives of two individuals, while two others were rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) with severe injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the affected vehicles, among others, had slowed down due to a mudslide further up the road towards Chümoukedima and Dimapur.

A dash-cam video clip captured from a trailing vehicle depicted a horrifying scene. In the video, it was clearly seen that the boulder crushed the vehicle in seconds.

The car, which had three occupants, tragically lost one individual on the way to the hospital, while the wife and another male occupant sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the ICU for urgent medical care.

Within moments, another boulder, propelled by immense force, collided with and toppled a second vehicle, claiming the life of the driver trapped inside.

Fatal ROCKSLIDE on NH 29 Chümoukedima, near Dimapur, Nagaland. 2 dead & 3 seriously injured.



Will @nhidcl take responsibility for the fatalities caused due to the poorly constructed 4 Lane road stretch along the accident area? @TransportKE pic.twitter.com/b9FAewGIwc — Colo Mero (@ColoMero) July 4, 2023

However, occupants of a third car narrowly escaped with minor injuries as yet another boulder struck their vehicle moments later.

The deceased victims have been identified as Hav Thanghiu (48) from the 3rd NAP, attached to the 1st NAP from Nukunuking village, Noklak district, and Temjennochet (55) from Changki village, residing in Lengrijan.

The latter was alone in the vehicle when it was crushed and overturned by the boulder that had struck the other car seconds earlier.

Among the injured parties admitted to the ICU at CIHSR is Tsoiniu (45), the wife of the late Hav. Thanghiu. The second injured individual is constable Piming Khiam (42) from Nukunuking village, Noklak district, residing in Diphupar.