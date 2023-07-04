Guwahati: After internal conflicts shook the NSCN-K Yung Aung faction based in Myanmar, the splinter group has officially split, leading to the election of Maj Gen (Retd) Ang from the Tangshang region as the chairman of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) faction.

In a statement, the insurgent group said, an emergency meeting was convened on June 27 at GHQ due to significant internal disputes. During the meeting, Maj Gen Ang Mai was unanimously elected as the new president of the faction.

The press statement highlighted that the Naga Army, under the leadership of Maj Gen Langnyei, dispatched an information letter to all Naga Army Unit commanders on April 5, 2023, regarding the mismanagement in the government.

On April 10, 2023, the Naga Army meeting proceeded, resulting in the removal of Yung Aung from the party’s chairmanship.

The statement cited his “anti-national and anti-party activities, which contradicted the Yezhabo of the NSCN/GPRN.”

It further stated that from April 10, 2023, until June 27, 2023, the Naga Army assumed control of the NSCN/GPRC government. During this period, the new chairman was elected.

According to the statement, the newly elected chairman, 50-year-old Maj Gen (Rtd) Ang Mai, previously served as the personal secretary of the late SS Khaplang.

He held various significant roles, including the home minister, in addition to military assignments.