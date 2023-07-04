Guwahati: While the situation in Manipur remains tense, another controversy was stirred on social media after JNU Professor Oinam Bhagat said that the Meiteis became “unmindful” like the Kukis and Nagas in a media discussion.

A video on Twitter was shared by journalist Makepeace Sitlhou where his statements were clearly heard. Many commented critically regarding the statements.

Professor Oinam Bhagat who is a Meitei had earlier termed the violence in Manipur as pre-planned.

However, a video of a media debate is now being circulated on the internet where Bhagat had made several statements regarding the ongoing violence in Manipur.

In the statement, he was heard saying that the beheading in Manipur was unfortunate.

Slow clap to Oinam Bhagat for using the beheading of a tribal village guard as a pitch for ST status.



"We are as ferocious and unmindful like the Kukis and the Nagas"

He in the next line added that in a lighter vein, the Northeast is well known for headhunting communities adding that the Kukis, Nagas as well Meiteis were headhunters.

Salpha David and all the martyr will be remembered and revered by the generations to come for their ultimate sacrifice defending our ancestral land.

In the same vein prof Oinam Bhagat will also be remembered for the gleeful smirk and his open condonation of this barbaric act.

He claimed that the Meiteis after adopting Vaishnav left headhunting.

“But somehow, Kukis have provoked our old habit so we are all headhunting (headhunters) now”, he added.

Professor Bhagat Oinam's statement is, to say the least, disturbing. If a professor from such an esteemed university is so ignorant, then it is indeed a sorry state of affairs.

His statement about meiteis now being qualified enough to be ST because of their capability to commit…

Adding more to this, he claimed that now it should be accepted that the Meiteis have now become tribals.

He said, “We are as ferocious and unmindful like the Kukis and the Nagas.”

These statements by the professor have now drawn harsh criticism from several persons on social media.