The Nagaland government is taking every possible step as a facilitator for the negotiating parties so as an honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution is arrived at in relation to Naga political issue.

This was stated by Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday, while addressing the budget session of the Nagaland Assembly.

Mukhi also lauded the MLAs in Nagaland for joining forces to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), an opposition-less government.

The opposition-less UDA government, headed by the NDPP, was forged for pursuance of an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi also stated that the inquiry conducted by the Indian Army into the horrific December 4 Oting killings in Mon district of Nagaland is expected to get completed soon.

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi stated that the state government took every possible step to minimise the pain of the families of the victims.