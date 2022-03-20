The inquiry conducted by the Indian Army into the horrific December 4 Oting killings in Mon district of Nagaland is expected to get completed soon.

This was informed by Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Mukhi made this statement on Saturday while addressing the budget session of the Nagaland Assembly.

Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi stated that the state government took every possible step to minimise the pain of the families of the victims.

Earlier, Indian Army chief General MM Naravane had said that “appropriate action” would be taken, as per the law of the land, against those who are found guilty in the December 4 Nagaland killings.

“Based on the findings of the inquiry, appropriate action will be taken. The law of the land is paramount and we will always uphold that and take action as required,” General Naravane said.

Notably, at least 14 Nagaland civilians lost their lives after commandos of the 21 para-SF opened fire during a botched counter-insurgency operation on December 4 last year.

The inquiry by the Indian Army into the killings, which is in its final stages, is being headed by a Major General.