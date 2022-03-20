The Nagaland assembly has become the first in the country to become paperless.

History was created on Saturday, after the Nagaland state assembly became completely paperless by implementing National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme.

“Nagaland becomes India’s first legislative assembly to successfully implement National e-Vidhan project. Now members can use electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. This initiative encourages paperless operations and reflects government’s commitment towards Ashta Lakshmi,” said union minister of parliamentary affairs – Prahlad Joshi.

Notably, a tablet or an e-book has been attached to each table in the 60 members’ Nagaland assembly House.

NeVA is a Unicode compliant software having provision for easy access to various documents like List of Questions, List of Business, Reports etc. bilingually viz. English and any regional language.

This application is spearheading the principle of ‘One Nation- One Application’ with the objective of Cloud First and Mobile First to serve Members’ FIRST.