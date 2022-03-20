The Naga People’s Front (NPF) is mulling to field candidate for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland.

The NPF, an ally of the BJP and partner in the opposition-less NDPP-led UDA government in Nagaland, had earlier reportedly stated that it was unlikely that the party would field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

However, in a letter written by NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu to the leader of NPF Legislature Party TR Zeliang, the NPF president ‘requested’ Zeliang to “take up the matter and entrust the required number of MLAs to sign the nomination paper” of the party candidate.

The NPF is mulling to field party working president Thenucho Tunyi as its candidate in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Earlier, the BJP in Nagaland announced its candidate for the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

The BJP has announced S Phangnon Konyak, president of the Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha, as its candidate.