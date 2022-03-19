Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named S. Phangnon Konyak as the candidate to contest the Rajya Sabha polls to the lone seat in Nagaland.

S. Phangnon Konyak, who belongs to Konyak community, will be the first woman from Nagaland to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha.

Nomination of S. Phangnon, who is the president of Nagaland BJP’s woman wing, as RS candidate assumed significance as 14 people belonging to her tribe were killed by the Indian Army in December last year.

The BJP is a minor partner in the Opposition-less government in Nagaland. Its allies are the Naga People’s Front and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats–two in Assam and one each in Nagaland and Tripura will be held on March 31.