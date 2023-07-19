Dimapur: The District Health Society Longleng in Nagaland with the health and family welfare department, launched the First 1000 Days programme at the Longleng chief medical officer’s conference hall on Wednesday.

Longleng deputy commissioner Dharam Raj, who graced the event as a special guest, in his address acknowledged the programme that focuses on people’s well-being. He said the programme aims to combat malnutrition, which remains a significant concern, for both mother and child.

He stressed the importance of taking care of both the mother and the child during the critical first 1000 days following delivery to ensure proper nutrition and healthy development. He called for collaboration with the government and an understanding of the responsibilities of parents and community members in ensuring children’s well-being.

Also Read: Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims four lives in Dhemaji

Longleng chief medical officer Dr Tiasunep, in his welcome address, presented an insightful journey of the First 1000 Days through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He emphasised the importance of disseminating information about this programme and encouraging people to avail the facilities provided.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard terrorising human-inhabited areas caged in Dibrugarh

The programme featured various presentations on crucial topics such as antenatal importance, vaccination in children, breastfeeding, early childhood development, convergence at Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana scheme, nutritional support during the first 1000 days and social and behavioural change communication through self-help group institutions.

A technical session for healthcare workers was also conducted, making the programme comprehensive and impactful. Representatives from churches, wards, line departments attended and others attended the programme.