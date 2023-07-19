KOHIMA: MP S Phangnon of the BJP from Nagaland has been nominated to the panel of vice-chairpersons in Rajya Sabha – the upper house in the Indian Parliament.

MP S Phangnon, who is also the president of the Nagaland BJP mahila morcha, has become the first female lawmaker from the state to be nominated to the panel of vice-chairpersons in Rajya Sabha.

Nagaland deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader from the state Y Patton congratulated S Phangnon on being nominated to the panel of vice-chairpersons in Rajya Sabha.

“Her nomination stands as testament to her remarkable dedication. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to her as she assumes this new responsibility,” said Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton.

In March 2022, S Phangnon became the first female from Nagaland to be elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

In fact, she is only the second female politician from Nagaland to be elected to either House in the Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.