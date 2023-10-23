Kohima: Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, called upon the Zeliangrong people living in Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland to come together as one people with one voice.

He said that this would help to reunite the fragmented organizations in Nagaland and Manipur, which has brought humiliation to all of them.

Zeliang was speaking at the Zeliangrong Meet held in New Delhi under the theme “Zeliangrong Solidarity: Strengthening Unity, Culture and Progress”.

He expressed the hope that the meet would be a starting point to strengthen the unity of the people.

Zeliang also recalled how the Zeliangrong people were sharply divided by the Britishers through artificial boundaries, and for which legendary figures like Haipou Jadonang and Rani Gaidinliu sacrificed their lives for Zeliangrong integration and freedom movement.

Also Read: Assam: Muslims need more education and not crime, says Badruddin Ajmal

He said that the three brothers, Zeme, Liangmai, and Rongmei, came from one family but were separated against their wishes. They lived a peaceful life with the spirit of brotherhood and coexistence, and no one came in between until the Britishers discovered and intruded their land.

By the time the Britishers left, the Zeliangrong people were divided into three subsequent states with arbitrary demarcation of boundaries, he added.

Zeliang therefore urged all the Zeliangrong people to come together and unite their hearts in every way possible in order to strengthen their culture and progress as one people.

Also Read: Assam: All-women Durga Puja committee in Silchar celebrates 25 years of empowering women

He also appealed to the Zeliangrong Students’ Union Delhi (ZSUD) and the Zeliangrong Welfare Association Delhi (ZWAD) to set up a “Grievance Cell” for the Zeliangrong people, particularly youngsters studying or working in Delhi.

Zeliang said that the intention of setting up a “Grievance Cell” was to help the Zeliangrong brothers and sisters avail timely justice and to fight against cases of molestation, injustice, discrimination, etc.

He said that one cannot deny the fact that incidents of molestation, rape, and racial discrimination are rampant in the Capital City of the Country, Delhi, which many times go unattended.