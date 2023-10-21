Kohima: Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Saturday urged the police forces to reflect on the sacrifices made by police personnel and be inspired by the brave martyrs.

DGP Sarma made this appeal while remembering the sacrifices of 189 security personnel across the country including two of Nagaland Police in the line of duty over the past year.

“As we reflect on the sacrifices and valour of our police force, let us be inspired by our brave martyrs and pledge to continue their noble mission,” Sharma said.

A total of 189 personnel of different forces have lost their lives in the line of duty during September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

Among these brave souls were two Nagaland policemen Lance Naik T. Zewangba Yim of 3rd NAP and Constable Kevisekho Khate of 10 NAP (IR).

“Only a society free from fear can prosper and policemen try to ensure that through an unprejudiced implementation of the laws of the land and the Constitution which are our Bible, Bhagavad Gita and Holy Quran, rolled into one,” he said.

The Indian Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 each year. It was on this day in 1959 that 10 valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.