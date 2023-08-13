Dimapur: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) expressed shock that the office of secretary taxation of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam has allegedly authorised a poultry syndicate and allowed it to set up a check gate at Khatkhati near Dimapur to intercept vehicles transporting chickens to Nagaland on the pretext of license checking.

The Poultry Union Dimapur (PUD) imposed an indefinite ban on import of poultry to Nagaland on August 10 opposing the syndicate system that allegedly charges Rs 30 per kg of poultry before any poultry consignment is allowed to enter Dimapur.

The union decided to continue the ban till a viable solution is reached in order to stop the exploitation of poultry traders and consumers of Nagaland.

Extending support to the poultry ban by the PUD, the DCCI, in a release, wondered why the Nagaland government and the Dimapur district administration have so far not come up with any concrete action and update the public on the issue.

Saying that it has always been at the forefront against any form of monopoly or unfair trade practices, especially in the commercial hub Dimapur, the DCCI said the recent disclosure by the PUD of a syndicate system operating in neighbouring Assam with regard to the import of live chickens into Nagaland is indeed alarming.

The traders’ body reiterated its stand that there should not be any syndicate system, whether in poultry or any other businesses, in Dimapur and the whole of Nagaland. The syndicate system has for long stifled healthy competition in business, especially at the cost of local entrepreneurs and small-time businessmen, it observed.

Noting that the total ban on the import of live chickens is affecting almost every household in Nagaland, the DCCI extended support to the PUD in its fight against the syndicate system as it will deprive the local poultry traders and farmers of their profit margin, and ultimately their very livelihood.

The DCCI members along with members of the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry also visited the inter-state check gate on August 11 to extend solidarity to the PUD.