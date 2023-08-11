DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government, in commemoration of the 77th Independence Day, decided to grant remission of sentence to 36 convicted prisoners and special remission to two convicted prisoners lodged in different jails in the state.

The remission order will come into effect from August 15, 2023.

Among the 36 prisoners who have been granted remission, 10 are lodged in central jail Chumoukedima, one in district jail Kohima, two in district jail Kiphire, three in district jail Longleng, two in district jail Mokokchung, 12 in district jail Mon, four in district jail Wokha and two in district jail Zunheboto.

One of the two convicted prisoners, who have been granted special remission is lodged in district jail Mokokchung and the other in district jail Phek.

The Nagaland government has also decided to remit the sentences for certain categories of prisoners who have been convicted by the courts (other than court martial) having criminal jurisdiction in Nagaland and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment.

The government, in exercise of the power conferred by Article 161 of the Constitution of India, has also decided to grant remission of sentences to the different categories of prisoners lodged in the jails of Nagaland and outside other than those in respect of whom the sentence is inflicted for an offence against or the order referred to in Sub-section 6 of Section 432, passed under any law relating to which the executive powers of the central government extends.

The scale of remission of sentences for different categories is 30 days for prisoners sentenced to 10 years and above, 20 days for prisoners sentenced to 5 years to 10 years, 10 days for prisoners sentenced 1 year to 5 years and five days for prisoners sentenced up to 1 year.

The remission granted will not be admissible to the prisoners convicted under Foreigners Act, Passport Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under Section 3 to 10 of Official Secrets Act, 1923, under Section 2 to 3 of Criminal Amendment Act, 1961, under Section 121 to 130 of IPC, under Section 107/109 of CrPC, under Prevention of Corruption Act and under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The remission will also not be applicable for prisoners convicted of rape, attempt to rape or assault on women, prisoners found violating jail rules and discipline such as threatening/ intimidation/quarrelling/beating of fellow prisoners/staff and smuggling of contraband and prohibited articles and foreign nationals convicted under any Act.