DIMAPUR: The Nagaland art and culture department is all set to offer a vibrant array of cultural performances, artistic displays and historical showcases in the 10-day Hornbill Festival 2023.

The Hornbill Festival will start at the Naga Heritage Village at Kisama in Nagaland on December 01.

The festival promises to be a celebration of Naga cultural heritage, attracting visitors for a rich and immersive experience.

The main arena of the festival will come alive with daily cultural performances featuring 18 cultural troupes from within Nagaland.

These troupes will showcase lively songs and dances, adorned in colourful traditional attire, providing a captivating glimpse into Naga cultural diversity.

The World War II Museum premises in Kisama will host the Artists’ Corner, where various art forms will be displayed and offered for sale.

This corner will serve as a hub for artists to showcase their talents and engage with the audience.

A dedicated Archives Week will be organised, featuring a collection of selected historical documents from public and private collections.

The event will provide reading facilities for students, scholars and researchers, offering insights into Naga history.

Departmental publications will also be available for sale at the World War II complex.

The World War II Museum in Kisama will be open to the public from 10 am to 4 pm, inviting visitors to explore outstanding relics and arti-facts.

It serves as a crucial site for understanding and experiencing historical events.

In the meanwhile, the SDG Coordination Centre (SDGCC), under the planning and transformation department, will host the third edition of the ‘SDG One Stop Destination’, an immersive experience designed on how SDGs are linked with Naga culture and heritage.

This year’s opening of the ‘SDG One Stop Destination’ pavilion will be graced by Isabelle Tschan, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on December 1, as the Hornbill Festival opens its doors to greet its anticipated visitors.

On December 2, the students from Cherry Blossoms Kohima, a school that supports children with disabilities, will participate in the programme to highlight that there is no sustainable development without fostering empowerment and inclusivity for all.

The ‘SDG One Stop Destination’ has invited all festival attendees to partake in an array of innovative and engaging activities that will make the SDGs more accessible and relatable to everyone and connect to the Naga heritage and culture.