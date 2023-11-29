Guwahati: In a move that will strengthen relationships with neighbours, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday announced Assam as the partner state for the upcoming Hornbill Festival, set to commence on December 1, 2023.

The chief minister took to X (earlier Twitter) and made the announcement where he said, “I am happy to announce Assam as the partner state of the Hornbill Festival. We look forward to welcoming cultural and music ambassadors from the amazing state of Assam.”

Neiphiu further added, “I am confident that our partnership with Assam will further enhance and strengthen the age-old bonds between the Assamese and Naga people,” he added.

The Hornbill Festival 2023 is scheduled to occur from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The Hornbill Festival is celebrated at the heritage village of Kisama which becomes the epicenter where Nagaland’s 16 major tribes unite to showcase their rich heritage, diverse traditions, and distinctive customs.

This 10-day extravaganza, initiated in 2000, has evolved into a mesmerizing spectacle of colorful costumes, rhythmic beats, and musical narratives, offering a unique window into the cultural tapestry of the state.