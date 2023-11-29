SHILLONG: Petrol and diesel supply to the Northeast state of Meghalaya will continue.

The oil tankers drivers and the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) have called off their strike.

The oil tankers drivers and the NEPMU called off their strike following a meeting with officials of Meghalaya government.

The meeting was held at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Earlier, the oil tanker drivers and North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) over alleged ‘harassment’ by Meghalaya police.

The oil tanker drivers and NEPMU had decided to stop supply of petroleum products of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to Meghalaya from November 29.

The NEPMU, in fact, wrote a letter to the Meghalaya minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

It alleged that personnel of the Meghalaya police have been torturing oil tanker drivers and helpers in Ri Bhoi district of the state.

“They also decided not to take any load in favour of Meghalaya (petroleum products) from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL from 29th November, 2023 till the matter is resolved,” the letter read.

It added: “They forcibly caught some Tankers those who were stranded outside the Dhaba for fooding at 22 Mile and registering the cases. Next day also the police personnel detained some loaded Tankers without any proper reason.”

“Considering the situation Tanker Drivers are fearing to take load of Petroleum products and also entering in Meghalaya,” it stated.