Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report within 15 days detailing the reasons behind the non-payment of salaries to six contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the matter following media reports alleging that the employees have not received their salaries for over two years, with one employee tragically passing away while still owed 20 months’ worth of wages.

The employees were appointed on a fixed remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month.

They joined the department between 2018, 2019 and 2022.

However, they had claimed to have not received their salaries for several months now.

The commission in a statement said, “We have issued a notice to the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days.”

The employees were assigned as helpers and cleaners.

They claimed that their pending salaries are now between between Rs 99,000 and Rs 3.42 lakhs.