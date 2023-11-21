Imphal: The court of special judge, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Imphal West has directed the Manipur police to submit a proposal including details about the feasibility of lodging two active cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army-Unification (KRA-U) at Kohima (Nagaland) sub-jail by Tuesday.

The KRA-U cadres, Lhunkhosei Chongloi alias Mimin, (30) and Satgougin Hangshing alias Gogou (28) were produced before the Court on Monday through video conferencing after being arrested by the police in connection with the missing case of two Meitei teenage students Avinash and Anthony who stated to be the members of the Arambai Tengol, a voluntary outfit on November 5, 2023.

Accused Lhunkhosei Chongloi alias Mimin, a sector commander of KRA(U) is the main suspect in the crime and after monitoring his mobile phone, he was located near Mao Gate, Manipur’s last border town with Nagaland on the northern side.

He was arrested along with another accused Satgougin Hangshing alias Gogou.

This was stated by the Investigating Officer of the case in the NIA court.

The court was also further informed that Lhunkhosei Chongloi handled a variety of arms including AK-47.

He was in the Motbung area in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on November 5 and in the evening while he was in a hotel, people were talking about the coming of Arambai Tengol members towards Kangpokpi after a meeting of Arambai Tengol at Sekmai in Imphal West district.

After hearing the progress reports, the court remanded the two alleged accused to judicial custody till December 4 and ordered the IO of the police department to make an arrangement of lodging for the duo at Kohima (Nagaland) sub-jail by Tuesday.

Notably, KUA-U is under the Suspension of Operation with the central government, and the Committee on Tribals Union (CoTU) has been launching an indefinite economic blockade on the National Highways passing in Manipur to demand the unconditional release of two tribals stating that they are innocents.