KOHIMA: Soon after taking oath, the newly constituted Cabinet of the NDPP-BJP government led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, held its first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon and deliberated on the issue of holding of elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Sources informed that the Cabinet meeting discussed holding of elections to urban local bodies (ULB) in response to the directive of the Supreme Court to the state government to complete the process by March 31.

However, owing to the ensuing board examinations, the Cabinet decided to defer holding ULB elections till May, the sources added.

Meanwhile, a notification purportedly issued by the Municipal Affairs department went viral on social media, informing that the ULB polls would be held in all municipal and town councils with women reservation.

Further, the State Election Commission through a circular had also issued directives to all deputy commissioners to designate returning officers and assistant returning officers for the ULB polls.

Meanwhile, Chi and Mon Land Owners’ Association (CMLOA) has opposed holding of ULB election in Mon town until the state government addresses its demands.

In a representation to deputy commissioner, Mon, CMLOA president O Kamzei and general secretary N Loipang said they have made their stand over ULB polls after having learnt that the State Election Commissioner had issued circular to all DCs with regard to the upcoming elections to municipal councils and town councils in the state and designation of returning officers for the elections.

In this regard, CMLOA reminded the State government that it stood absolutely firm on its charter of demands been submitted to the government before holding any election to the ULBs.

CMLOA therefore asserted that until the state government addressed the pertinent demands, it will ‘oppose tooth and nail’ any move by the state government to hold ULB elections.