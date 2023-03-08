KOHIMA/DIMAPUR: Nagaland celebrated International Women’s Day under 2023 theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”on Tuesday.

It may be noted that International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 recognizing women’s achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political.

Unity College of Teacher Education (UCTE), Dimapur celebrated the International Women’s Day on Tuesday at UCTE, seminar hall with holistic counsellor and facilitator and currently a board member of Can Youth Organisations and Tribal Old Age-cum-Day Care Centre (NGO based in Dimapur), Kilentola Jamir as the resource person.

A visual display on the 2023 theme was presented by four groups of student-teachers of B.Ed. 2nd semester. The programme was chaired by Tsuktilila Jamir (2nd semester) and started with a prayer by Zuthunglo Patton (2nd semester).

The principal’s note was delivered by Dr Akala Longkumer followed by reflections by the resource person.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Peren celebrated International Women’s Day by organizing one day training programme on “oyster mushroom cultivation” on Tuesday at Jalukieram village.

During the training programme, Z James Kikon gave the details about the cultivation of oyster mushroom and conducted method demonstration step by step.

He advised the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) to take up oyster mushroom cultivation as an entrepreneurship since the cultivation of oyster mushroom was easy and they could earn an additional income. He asked them to utilise the paddy straw which was readily available in the village.

Inputs such as oyster mushroom spawn and polythene bag were distributed. Altogether 27 farm women attended the programme which started with an invocation by Talam Zeliang.

College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie also celebrated International Women’s Day at the college conference hall.

Delivering a speech as special guest, director, Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur, Dr C Zupeni Tsanglai highlighted the importance of gender equity and equality.

Dr Tsanglai also encouraged the students to think out of the box and to be sincere and work hard to achieve their goals in life.

Dean i/c and chairman of organizing committee, Dr G. Das also spoke on the occasion.

A debate competition was held for the students on the topic “8% of GDP should be reserved for technology and innovation for women”.

Kohima Law College (KLC) and Nagaland Voluntary Consumers’ Organisation (NVCO) on Tuesday celebrated International Women’s Day as part of NVCO’s two week-long celebration of “World Consumer Rights Day.”

At the programme, NVCO president and KLC associate professor, Kezhokhoto Savi said the International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women, and that 2023 celebration was unique for the state of Nagaland as the state, for the first time, elected two women legislators – Salhoutuonou Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu.

Savi said the day was also celebrated to raise awareness about the ongoing fight for gender equality, and that the day was to reflect on the progress made, call out inequality and drive greater change for woman’s rights and representation around the world.