DIMAPUR: Nagaland excise department destroyed seized liquor and drugs worth Rs.2.30 crore at the Excise Directorate Complex, Dimapur on Tuesday.

In a press release, commissioner of excise H Atokhe Aye informed that the sized items were destroyed under Section 73 of the NLTP Act 1989/NDPS Act 1985 by the duly constituted liquor/drugs destruction boards.

According to excise commissioner, the destroyed items were seizures made by the three enforcement wings based in Dimapur—district excise, mobile squad and narcotic cell—during the period December 2022 to February 2023.

The destroyed liquor and drugs included 58,647 assorted bottles of IMFL, 22143 assorted bottles/ cans of beer, 1447 assorted bottles of wine/vodka/breezer and 459 bottles (AFD cough brand) of Codeine-based cough syrup. During the period, excise commissioner said an amount of Rs.6 lakh was deposited as revenue realized from case compounding.

At the destruction programme, the commissioner of excise H Atokhe Aye commended the excise enforcement personnel for the huge seizures made during the last few months especially during the holiday season and the state general Assembly Election 2023.

He said that excise enforcement personnel with limited man power and in difficult conditions performed their duties diligently. He encouraged them to continue to work sincerely.