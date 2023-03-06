Guwahati: Lt Gen HS Sahi assumed command of the Dimapur based 3 Corps of the Indian Army on Monday.

Lt Gen Sahi was commissioned into RAJPUT Regiment in 1988. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun Defence Services Staff College Wellington, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi, said a statement issued by a Defence PRO.

Lt Gen Sahi was commissioned in 23 RAJPUT in Dec 1988.

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, the General Officer has attended the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington, Higher Command Course at Army War College Mhow and National Defence College Course at Delhi.

In his last assignment at the Army Headquarters, the General Officer was handling operational matters of the Indian Army.

He has the distinction of being the General Officer Commanding of Counter Insurgency Force(Kilo) in North Kashmir and during his tenure, the formation excelled in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains.

In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, General Officer has served in command & staff tenures in varied operational environments both in India & abroad.

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Chief of Army Staff & General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendations as a recognition of his professional contribution both during Command & Staff assignments.