Chakhroma Public Organization (CPO) has appreciated the stand taken by the All Assam Sema Naga Council (AASNC) against the lyrics of the Bihu song used for the Guinness World Record attempt at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 14.

AASNC stated that the lyrics used in the song were insulting the Naga community residing in Assam.

The Council condemned the song for using words like “Okora Naga”, and “Nagini”.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to the AASNC president, CPO president Zhato Kimho conveyed “sincerest appreciation” on the council’s “vigilant and timely response” to the lyrics of the Bihu song.

CPO said the song has hurt the sentiment of all Nagas across the country. CPO, however, said the song would have gone unnoticed if AASNC office did not point out and react in time. “We are sure that this will promote a better understanding between the Assamese and the Nagas of Assam in future,” CPO stated.

The All Assam Naga Welfare Society (AANWS) has expressed strong resentment over a Bihu song performed at the mega Bihu dance event organized at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati for creating Guinness World Records.

The AANWS, an organization of the Naga people living in Assam said the organizers should not allow such a song, which is humiliating for the Naga community, to be performed at an international event.

The AANWS said that the song, okora Nogake bhinihi buli matilu majoni oi performed by Bihu exponent Ranjit Gogoi has hurt the sentiments of the Naga people.

Later, Bihu exponent Ranjit Gogoi, who was the chief choreographer of the grand Bihu dance to make it to the Guinness World Record, has issued a clarification after a section of Naga people under the All Assam Sema Naga Council raised objections to some parts of the lyrics of a song during performance.

Speaking to the media, “I want to make it clear the song which was decided to be part of the Bihu for the Ginnies World Record has no relation with Nagaland.”

Further, the choreographer claimed that while singing the song there was no ill intention and delivered a song sung by the forefathers in Assam.

“It has come to my knowledge that few Naga brothers and sisters have objected to words used in the song…we did not hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and still if I have hurt anyone I do apologise.”