Dimapur: Sharingain Longkumer was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the first day of the first session of the Assembly on Monday.

Longkumer, who was also the Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative assembly, was elected Speaker of the House unopposed as none of the members filed nominations for the post.

The nine-day budget session began with Protem Speaker Mhathung Yanthan administering the oath of office to 59 members of the House. Out of the 60 legislators in the Nagaland assembly, 29 are new members while 31 are returning members.

The House made an obituary reference to the passing away of former member Dr Imtiwapang Aier, who breathed his last on January 7.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated the members on being elected to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

He said that each member should be committed to serving the people to achieve peace and development in the state.

Congratulating Longkumer on being elected unopposed to the post of Speaker, Rio said the responsibility is being placed on him to steer and assist the assembly and guide the government for legislation and implementation of programmes.

He hoped that with his qualification and experience, Longkumer will be able to discharge the functions of the Speaker in a commendable and honourable manner.

Thanking the chief minister and the members of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly for their support in electing him unopposed as the Speaker, Longkumer assured that he will carry out his duties and responsibilities with diligence, dignity and honour.

He also said he will perform his duty with the highest degree of efficiency, integrity and impartiality, protecting the rich traditions and high standards of the House.

Longkumar urged all the members of the House to participate and contribute, raising concerns of public importance in the greater interest of democracy.

Seeking the support of all the members, the Speaker also sought the support of the chief secretary and the civil administration in the routine and official discharge of his duties and responsibilities in the service of the people.