Dimapur: Altogether 183 candidates are in the fray for the February 27 Nagaland assembly elections.

BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi was declared winner uncontested from the Akuluto constituency in Zunheboto district after his only opponent from the Congress N Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on February 10.

Kinimi was re-elected from the constituency for the second successive time.

A total of 13 political parties are contesting the polls for the 60-member Nagaland assembly.

Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar said 200 nominations, out of 225, were found valid after scrutiny on February 8.

However, 16 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day of withdrawal on February 10.

There are 13,17,632 electorates in the state, out of which 661489 are males and 656143 are females.

Out of a total of 2,351 polling stations set up for polling, Merapani polling station no. 71 under Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district has the lowest number of 37 electors while Usutomi polling station no. 12 under Atoizu constituency in Zuhebtot district has the highest number of 1348 voters.

The assembly constituency with the lowest number of electors is Mokokchung Town in Mokokchung district with 8302 electors while the Ghaspani-I constituency under Chumoukedima district with 74,395 electors has the highest number of voters.

The CEO said BJP fielded 20 candidates for the upcoming elections, CPI 1, INC 23, NCP 12, NPP 12, NDPP 40, NPF 22, RPP 1, JDU 7, LJP (Ram Vilas) 15, RPI (Athawale) 9, RJD 3 and Independents 19.

He said Tening, Sanis and Tehok assembly constituencies with six candidates each have the highest number of candidates contesting this year’s elections.

Shekhar said a lot of efforts are being made by the enforcement agencies to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the 2023 elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.