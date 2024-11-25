Aizawl: The lone Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena, has reiterated that imposing President’s rule in Manipur should be the first and immediate step to contain the ongoing ethnic violence between the two warring communities.

During the customary all-party meeting chaired by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Sunday, Vanlalvena raised the issue suggesting that President’s rule be imposed in Manipur to enable the Centre to directly intervene and curb the conflict.

“Although I am an MP from Mizoram, I have often raised the issue of Manipur and the plight of the tribal people there. This is because various Mizo tribes had settled in Manipur before the British entered the region and over six lakh of them still live in the state,” Vanlalvena said.

He also emphasised the need to establish a branch office of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Aizawl to address the needs of refugee and internally displaced children from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur.

Earlier, Vanlalvena had advocated for the creation of ‘separate administrative units’ for both Meiteis and Kuki-Zos and called for the imposition of President’s rule to end the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

“The imposition of President’s rule appears inevitable as an immediate solution. During this period, the Centre should conduct a thorough study of the situation and delineate the lands occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities,” he added.

Vanlalvena had earlier said that the two communities should be administered separately as the divide is “very deep.”

“The hill tribes cannot go to the valley, and similarly, the Meiteis no longer dare to go to the hill areas. New administrative units should be created in the regions inhabited by both the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo people to provide a lasting solution and bring an end to the conflict,” he had said.

Vanlalvena had also said that the conflict had escalated beyond the control of the state government and the state police, necessitating the Centre’s intervention.