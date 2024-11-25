Imphal: Security forces have destroyed three bunkers and hideouts used by armed miscreants in Jiribam district of Manipur and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Kangpokpi.

The illegal structures used by warring groups and outfits were demolished in the villages of Mongbung, Zairawn, Balijuri and Kashimpur in Jiribam district on Sunday, an official report said on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the report, a HE 36 grenade was recovered during the joint operations conducted by the central paramilitary forces and the state police.

Also Read: Satellite-tagged Amur Falcons take flight from Manipur, bound for Africa

However, the militants who had taken shelter in the bunkers managed to escape along with their arms and ammunition before the arrival of the security forces, it added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In another joint operation conducted in the Longajang area of Kangpokpi district, a .303 rifle, a single-barrel breech loading (SBBL) gun, two 9mm pistols, long-range mortar ammunition and other combat materials were recovered, it said.

The recovered items were subsequently handed over to the respective police stations, the report further said.