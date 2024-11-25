Imphal: Amur falcons, the world’s longest-traveling birds, have embarked on their annual migration from Siberia, China, and Russia to the Somalia-Kenya border in Africa.

A significant stopover for these magnificent creatures is India’s northeastern states of Manipur and Nagaland.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Recently, one of two satellite-tagged Amur falcons from Manipur’s Tamenglong district reached the Somalia-Kenya border, a remarkable achievement for wildlife conservation and migratory bird studies.

Dr. R Suresh Kumar, a scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), tagged two Amur Falcons, named Guangram (female) and Chiuluan 2 (male), with satellites on November 8, 2024, in Tamenglong. While Chiuluan 2 successfully crossed the Arabian Sea and reached Africa, Guangram remains in the Tamenglong district.

In collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), the satellite tagging of Guangram and Chiuluan 2 highlights the ongoing efforts to study and protect these migratory birds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Since 2015, Tamenglong has emerged as a vital sanctuary for Amur Falcons. The satellite tagging of 5-6 birds has placed the region on the global wildlife conservation map, inspiring the local community to strive for greater independence and self-reliance in conservation efforts.

In addition to satellite tagging, nine other Amur falcons were ringed with BNHS rings bearing identification numbers C58352 to C58362 as part of this broader initiative.