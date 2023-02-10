KOHIMA: BJP candidate from Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi has won the elections uncontested.

Reacting to his win, Kazheto Kinimi said that he was “beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed”.

“I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, well-wishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP,” Kinimi tweeted.

Assam chief minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Kinimi on being elected to the Nagaland legislative assembly uncontested.

“Shri. Kazheto Kinimi, @BJP4India MLA candidate of 31A/c Akuluto declared uncontested. Congratulations,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Nagaland deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Y Patton said: “Congratulations to @BJP4Nagaland’s Shri @KazhetoKinimi Ji, who is set to get elected unopposed to the 14th NLA from the 31 Akuluto A/C. Wishing him the best as he steers the state forward according to the aspirations of the people.”

