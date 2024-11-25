Dibrugarh: Two persons, including a junior engineer, were allegedly abducted by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang Yung Aung or NSCN (K-YA), from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The duo was reportedly abducted by a 10-member heavily armed group of the insurgent outfit from a bridge construction site located between the district’s Pongchau and Konnu villages.

According to sources, the group was led by NSCN (K-YA) leader Akham Konyak.

The abducted persons are junior engineer Vignesh Kumar Jha and overseer Bishnu Chetry.

The militants reportedly took away 18 mobile phones from the workers along with some cash.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched massive search operations to rescue the duo from their abductors.