KOHIMA: Results for the elections to the 60-member Nagaland assembly elections will be declared on Thursday (March 2).

Voting process for the Nagaland assembly elections was held in a single phase on February 27.

Exit polls have predicted the NDPP-BJP alliance are likely to emerge as comfortable winners in Nagaland.

The exit polls have predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance will secure around 35-45 seats in the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly.

However, there are a few poll battles that are to be watched out for, three of which have been listed below.

Northern Angami-I

Here, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio is the common NDPP-BJP candidate.

He is up against Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress party in Nagaland.

Rio has remained undefeated from Northern Angami seat in Nagaland since 1989.

Tyui

Senior Nagaland Congress leader and deputy chief minister Y Patton is contesting the 2023 assembly elections in the state from Tyui constituency.

Tyui, like previous times, is expected to be a keenly fought constituency in Nagaland.

Patton is engaged in a four-cornered contest with Nagaland JD-U president Senchumo Lotha, RJD’s Y Kikon and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.

Phek

Winning the Phek constituency in Nagaland is of immence importance for the NPF.

NPF legislature party leader Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu is hoping for a fifth term from Phek constituency in Nagaland.

Unlike previous elections, this time, the NPF is only contesting in 22 seats.

Nienu is up against the NDPP’s Kupota Khesoh and the Congress’s Zachilhu Ringa Vadeo.