Dimapur: The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Katovi Zhimomi, a sub-inspector (SI) in the Nagaland Police, who is facing charges of divulging confidential information.

The charges are reportedly connected to the May 23 shooting incident at Unity village in Chümoukedima district.

Justice Shamima Jahan, in an order issued this week, noted that Zhimomi was initially granted interim bail on June 27 and has since fully cooperated with the investigation.

This cooperation includes appearing for interrogation multiple times and consenting to a voice sample collection before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Dimapur.

According to court records, the case stems from a FIR registered at Diphupar Police Station (Case No. 40/2025). The FIR was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Official Secrets Act.

The prosecution’s case, detailed in the June 17, 2025, FIR, alleges that during lawful surveillance of a mobile phone number connected to Diphupar PS Case No. 0033/2025, the accused in that case was found to be in contact with Zhimomi.

“It was also alleged in the FIR that the petitioner, who is a police personnel, was found divulging important information pertaining to the investigation so as to assist the main accused to evade arrest. The petitioner was, as such, allegedly found responsible for criminal conspiracy as well as other offences amounting to cognisable criminal cases,” the order stated.

This led to the registration of Diphupar PS Case No. 0040/2025.

The original case (Diphupar PS Case No. 0033/2025) is related to the May 23 shooting at Unity village.

Senior advocate CT Jamir, representing Zhimomi, argued that the allegations lacked evidentiary support. He emphasized his client’s full cooperation during the investigation and the absence of any proof of sensitive information being disclosed.

Jamir also highlighted Zhimomi’s appearance before the CJM, Dimapur, on July 9, 2025, to provide a voice sample with his consent.

The public prosecutor, however, opposed the bail plea, citing call data records that showed multiple calls between Zhimomi and the wife of the main accused in the Unity village shooting case.

The prosecutor presented the case diary, which indicated Zhimomi had called the accused’s wife four times. Statements from the accused person also reportedly admitted to these calls.

Despite these objections, after reviewing the case diary and statements, the court observed that while phone contact was established, there was no conclusive evidence that confidential information was shared.

The judge also noted that a female constable accompanying Zhimomi during a visit to the accused person’s residence could not confirm any wrongdoing, as the conversation was in a local dialect she didn’t understand.

Justice Jahan further remarked on Zhimomi’s consistent cooperation, noting his appearances for re-examination on June 27, June 28, June 30, and July 2, 2025, and his consent for the voice sample collection on July 9, 2025.

Considering Zhimomi’s cooperation and the lack of concrete evidence of evidence tampering, the court made the interim bail absolute. He was granted anticipatory bail on a bond of Rs 30,000 with two local sureties, one of whom must be a resident of Nagaland.