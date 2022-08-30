TURA: Vice president of the Meghalaya unit of the BJP – Bernard Marak, who was arrested under multiple charges, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the court of Tura chief judicial magistrate (CJM) sent Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak to 14-day judicial custody.

Bernard Marak has been sent to judicial custody in the case related to recovery of explosives from his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Moreover, the court has also denied bail to the Meghalaya BJP leader in the case related to running of prostitution racket at his farmhouse.

Bernard Marak was booked under Immoral Trafficking Act 1956, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and the Explosives Substances Act 1908.

Police seized 35 gelatine sticks, 100 detonators apart from four cross bows and 15 arrows from Marak’s farmhouse on July 29.

Bernard Marak, a former leader of the now-disbanded militant outfit Achik Nationalist Voluntary Council (B), was arrested on July 27 by Uttar Pradesh police from Hapur district after Meghalaya police issued a nation-wide alert against him.

The senior BJP leader was on the run after police raided his farmhouse from where six minors were rescued and 73 people were arrested on July 22.