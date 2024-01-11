GUWAHATI: Project Constitutional Justice, an initiative founded by Dr Aniruddha Babar, senior faculty, Tetso College, after having highlighted the poor condition of roads in Chare and Dimapur, embarked upon its newest adventure from Eastern Nagaland to Mumbai, to promote national integration and constitutional justice.

This is a solo motorcycle expedition from Dimapur meant to build a bridge from Eastern Nagaland to Mumbai.

Dr Aniruddha, through his herculean effort, aimed to introduce to the nation the forgotten, invisible people of Eastern Nagaland, and carry a message of hope and justice for them.

Also Read: Assam CM says VHP gave Congress “golden opportunity to reduce its sin”

The journey began on December 18. Dr Babar, during his ride, traversed through the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, before reaching Mumbai, Maharashtra. In each of these states, he interacted with countless people, introducing to them the hitherto unknown world of their fellow citizens from Eastern Nagaland.

The people of Barkachha Kalan village in UP were moved enough to pen a letter to the people of Eastern Nagaland, conveying their greetings and best wishes. Dr Aniruddha’s journey concluded in Mumbai on December 27.

The new year brought with it an appointment with Ramesh Bais, Governor, of Maharashtra. Dr Aniruddha shared his experiences and insights, both from his motorcycle journey and from his larger experience working to provide constitutionally guaranteed rights to the people of Eastern Nagaland.

Also Read: NDA eyes 12 seats in Assam for Lok Sabha election

The Governor appreciated the discussion, and issued a message lauding Project Constitutional Justice, noting that it encourages active engagement with legal and judicial systems to ensure the upholding of constitutional values, end discrimination, and promote the welfare of marginalised communities, specially of the Eastern and most remote regions of Nagaland, thus promoting the vision of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”.

The Governor’s kind words further encourage Project Constitutional Justice to redouble its efforts towards realising the ideals of the Constitution, and thus, guarantee an honourable and just life for the people of Eastern Nagaland.