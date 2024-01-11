Guwahati: With Lok Sabha elections approaching, the Assam BJP has set its sights on a victory, aiming to win at least 12 out of the state’s 14 seats.

BJP president Bhabesh Kalita expressed confidence in the party’s alliance with AGP and UPPL, stating they would finalize seat-sharing arrangements in February.

Dismissing the potential impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam, Kalita asserted that the grand old party has lost favor with the electorate and will not regain power in the state for the next 25 years.

“People have said goodbye to Congress in Assam politics,” he claimed.

He said, “Rahul Gandhi will come and go. Such yatras have happened before, but the Congress will not come to power here.”

Currently, the BJP holds nine Lok Sabha seats in Assam, with Congress holding three and one each belonging to AIUDF and an Independent.