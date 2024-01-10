Guwahati: At least 50 families were evicted by the administration and forest department in Goalpara, Assam on Wednesday.

As per reports, the eviction drive took place in Pancharatna, Goalpara.

Forest official claimed that they were asked to vacate the area as the area was prone to man-elephant conflict.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Delegation urges action on Langpih boundary dispute with Assam

However, despite eviction notices, the families did not vacate the area.

These families had settled near the State Highway 46 at Pancharatna.

Some families had appealed to the Gauhati High Court seeking a stay on the eviction.

Also Read: Assam: Man held for ‘blank firing’ over parking dispute in Guwahati

The families said that they had been given the notices only a week ago and hence, they were not able to make any arrangements.

They also said that they had lived there for over 60 years and still they were forced to vacate their houses and now they have no place to go.