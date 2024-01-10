Guwahati: Frustrated by the lack of progress, a delegation representing the Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong, Nongmynsaw Syiemship, met with the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya today to push for a resolution to the long-standing boundary dispute with Assam in the Langpih sector.

Secretary Serbilin Lyngdoh, leading the delegation, submitted a memorandum outlining their grievances and highlighting the villagers’ strong desire to remain within Meghalaya.

“We haven’t seen any significant progress towards a boundary settlement despite our previous discussions,” Lyngdoh expressed, emphasizing the urgency of the matter for both the Synjuk and the Langpih sector residents.

“Our land belongs here. The people do not want it to fall under Assam’s jurisdiction,” he emphasized, reiterating the desire of the primarily Khasi and Garo communities to stay within Meghalaya.

Responding to the delegation’s concerns, the Deputy Commissioner assured them that the government is taking the matter seriously.

He stated that the regional committee would resume its efforts to resolve the Langpih sector boundary dispute and find a satisfactory solution for all parties involved.