Guwahati: A man has been detained by the police near the Chandmari area of Guwahati, Assam after a gunfire was reported.

As per reports, the man identified as Siddique Ahmed allegedly fired a blank round near the Nizarapar area of Chandmari.

He allegedly fired the shot after an argument with a youth who was accompanied by a woman.

The entire argument was regarding a parking space dispute.

The accused also tried to attack the woman with two other accomplices, reports claimed.

Following the incident, the police were informed and Siddique Ahmed was arrested on Wednesday.

The police said that investigation regarding the matter is still on and they are searching for the other two accused.