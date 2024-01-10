Guwahati: In another triumph against human trafficking, the Biswanath district police have successfully rescued 13 teenage girls from being trafficked out of the state.

The girls were rescued from Rangapara railway station.

Three alleged traffickers, including the mastermind identified as Suraj Nahak and his wife Swarasti Nahak, along with accomplice Habib Ali, were apprehended during the operation.

The District Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, Subhashis Barua, received crucial inputs when a group from North Jinjiya, Jinjiya tea estate, and Ratowa under Jinjiya police station attempted to transport the 13 girls via train.

Acting swiftly and instinctively, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabajit Das Baghri reached Rangapara railway station and successfully rescued the teenagers.

The arrested traffickers are presently under interrogation at the local police station.

The primary accused, Suraj Nahak, and his wife, Swarasti Nahak, are understood to have planned out the trafficking operation.

The rescued teenagers are now under the care of law enforcement agencies.

The police suspect that their gang is a huge one and by thorough questioning, they will be able to find clues to the network of trafficking in the state.