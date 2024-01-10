Golaghat: The police in Golaghat, Assam have netted a huge heroin amount of suspected heroin on Wednesday.

A team of the Golaghat Police recovered 57 soap boxes containing a staggering 619.02 grams of suspected heroin, based on credible intelligence.

One individual has been apprehended in connection with this seizure, with further investigation ongoing.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Delegation urges action on Langpih boundary dispute with Assam

The state’s Special Task Force (STF) recently nabbed four individuals and confiscated heroin worth a staggering Rs 1 crore earlier.

Also Read: Manipur: Assam Rifles DG visits Moreh, interacts with CSOs

The estimated value of the seized drugs is being calculated and an investigation on the origin and destination is being carried out.

It may be mentioned that Golaghat district which shares a border with Nagaland is seen as a transit point for drug smugglers and traffickers.