Guwahati: After the Congress decided to not attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the party being “anti-Hindu” for declining the invitation to the upcoming Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

In a social media post, Sarma claimed the Congress had “missed a golden opportunity” to atone for their past by attending the event.

He claimed that history would forever judge the Congress as “anti-Hindu” for their decision.

Sarma in the post on X (Twitter) said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given the Congress party a “golden opportunity” to reduce its sin by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava.

“Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning”, he wrote.

The Assam Chief Minister added, “By accepting this invitation, they could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu Samaj. However, like Pt Nehru did with the Somnath Temple, the Congress leadership did the same with the Ram Temple. History will continue to judge them as an anti-Hindu party.”

Earlier Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary of Indian National Congress in a statement said, “Last month, the Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury received an invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be held on January 22nd, 2024.”

He added, “Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain.”

He added, “While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event.”

It may be mentioned that the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

The festivities associated with the event are set to begin on January 16 and culminate with the official opening on January 22.