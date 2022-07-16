Dimapur: Nagaland’s Parliamentary Committee on the Naga Political Issue on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion of the Naga issue since the talks concluded officially on October 31, 2019.

The committee also urged the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies as reflected in the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, signed between the government of India and the NSCN-IM, to arrive at a mutually acceptable “definition of competencies” to resolve this contentious issue at the earliest and bring about a final solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

Adopting a four-point resolution at a meeting in Kohima, the committee welcomed the positive initiatives being taken by the government of India and the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on the ongoing peace dialogue, a statement issued by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton, United Democratic Alliance chairman TR Zeliang and Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu said. It also appreciated and welcomed the efforts made by the Naga political groups in taking the talks forward.

While welcoming the statements and observations made by various organisations and individuals calling for unity and early solution, the parliamentary committee appealed to all sections to refrain from making statements that may create misunderstanding and disunity and may stand in the way of “our common and collective endeavour” to achieve genuine and lasting peace.

Stating that it is not a party to the Naga political negotiations, the parliamentary committee said it is playing the role of facilitator, representing and reflecting the voice of the people. “This role will continue to be pursued in a serious manner,” it said.

“We stand by the commitments of the constituent political parties as reflected in their respective manifestoes to pave the way in the event of political solution being arrived at,” the statement added.