Dimapur: The three-member committee of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) constituted by the Centre to study the demand of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) for a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state will arrive in eastern Nagaland on December 16.

The committee headed by adviser, northeast, MHA, AK Mishra will be in eastern Nagaland till December 18.

Other members of the committee are Dr Mandeep Singh, joint director of, the Intelligence Bureau and AK Dhayani, director of the Northeast division, MHA.

The committee is scheduled to hold a series of parleys with the ENPO and its talk team, signatories of the memorandum submitted to the Centre, state government officials, seven tribal bodies, Eastern Nagaland Women’s Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, village chiefs and senior citizens, a release said on Monday.

The committee is also scheduled to visit the International Trade Centre, Dan, Pangsha, in Noklak district of eastern Nagaland bordering Myanmar on December 18.

The ENPO has called an urgent meeting of the central executive committee on December 19 after the central committee’s visit.

An 11-member talk team of the ENPO, along with Rajya Sabha member Phangnon Konyak, who is from eastern Nagaland, met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on December 6 to discuss the statehood demand. During the meeting, the ENPO said, Shah assured to constitute a three-member committee to study the demand.

Shah also highlighted “a clear roadmap for an amicable, legislative and sustainable solution for eastern Nagaland, which will include consultation with the people of eastern Nagaland and Nagaland government”, it said.

The Union home minister also assured to visit eastern Nagaland personally by January 2023.

The ENPO abstained from taking part in the just concluded Hornbill Festival in Kohima.